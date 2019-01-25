Devils Lake ups its record to 14-0 after beating the Majettes 71-39.

Devils Lake had a stretch of basketball Friday night were they went five minutes without scoring a point. It didn’t hurt when the margin is 29.

Led by Ramsey Brown’s 19 points, the No. 2 Firebirds stepped out of Eastern Dakota Conference play against Minot and defeated the Majettes 71-35 from the Sports Center. It was the third game in four nights for Devils Lake.

“Back-to-back games are good for us right now because we need that,” said Firebirds head coach Justin Klein. “To play in state and EDC, you have to be fresh because you may have to play consecutive games, three straight at the state tournament so you have to stick to your game plan, stick to what you’re doing and give some other kids opportunities.”

The Firebirds (14-0), coming off an emotionally draining victory against No. 4 Fargo Shanley Thursday, slowly handled business against the three-win Majettes. The Firebirds held just a three-point lead with just under 12 minutes to play but as the half continued, the advantage kept swelling.

A Chiara Olson 3-pointer, followed by an Averi Ziegler free throw put the Firebirds up 10. Devils Lake led by 18 at halftime and it ballooned to 29 with just under nine minutes remaining. Neither team scored over the next five minutes and it was an Avery Swenson 3 that broke the drought and put the Firebirds ahead 62-30.

Swenson finished with nine points, all of it coming on three consecutive 3s.

“I thought our bench did a good job. They came off the bench and worked hard,” Klein said.

Ziegler finished with 13 points to lead the Firebirds’ bench rotation. All 15 players saw action against Minot, 10 of them scored.

Jess Mertens scored nine points, Mattea Vetsch scored six points and Taylor Windjue had five points for the Firebirds.

Ten players scored for Minot (3-11), led by Paige Rosencrans’ eight points.

Minot at No. 2 Devils Lake box score

Minot 21 14 — 35

Devils Lake 39 32 — 71

MINOT (3-11)

Rosencrans 8, Haskins 6, McLean 6, McNally 4, Nelson 3, Evenson 2, Tschetter 2, Wedar 2, Maragos 1, E. Hardy 1, Haider 0, J. Hardy 0, Walter 0. Totals 10 12-23 35.

DEVILS LAKE (14-0)

Brown 19, Ziegler 13, Mertens 9, Swenson 9, Vetsch 6, Windjue 5, Heilman 3, Johnson 3, Olson 3, Mal. Barendt 1, Toso 0, May. Barendt 0, Martinson 0, Krogfoss 0, Gourd 0. Totals 25 14-23 71.