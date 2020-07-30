Florida visitors have their own take on how to pronounce the name of this central Florida city. Whether “Kiss-a-me” or “Kiss-im-ee,” there are wild adventures to be had.



The Kissimmee area is known for gators, airboats and wildlife. When putting them all together, adventure seekers have the world’s only airboat tour, gator park and drive-through safari adventure at Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park, in nearby Kenansville. Travelers can walk through as well, enjoying an adventure of their choice.



Airboat rides take wildlife seekers deep into the rivers, swamps and marshes at the headwaters of the Everglades. Travelers will get a look at birds, gators, eagles, plants and trees. It is a beautiful wilderness that gives passengers a look into what Florida looked like more than a 1,000 years ago.



Visitors can learn more about exotic and native animals at Alligator Park, home to more than 200 exotic animals from around the world and rescued native animals. Walk the boardwalk through the cypress swamp ecosystem. This park has a pond dedicated as a home for all those alligators labeled as “nuisance.”



Opportunities to get up close to a gator or sloth and other animals are available. Visitors can eat lunch with a gator — if he doesn’t eat you first. Reservations are needed for those opportunities.



The Safari Park takes animal seekers along gravel paths to see more than 100 native and exotic animals roaming free on 85 acres of unspoiled landscape — zebra, antelope, bison, mouflon sheep and giraffes, which visitors can feed from a platform high above the park, allowing for fantastic giraffe’s-eye views.



The park is a 45-minute drive from Disney World in Orlando. Visit wildfloridaairboats.com to buy tickets, make reservations and check park hours.



Haven’t had enough gators? Kissimmee is home to Gatorland, central Florida’s oldest attraction. Here in the land of thousands of alligators and crocodiles, visitors can watch shows, take nature walks, visit the petting zoo and more. For those looking for some higher-level thrills, fly over the gators on the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line at a speed up to 30 mph. There is also a 350-foot wheelchair-accessible zip line that travels across the park. Visit the website for hours and COVID-19 safety guidelines: gatorland.com.



Tired of being on the road? Go off road at Revolution Adventures in Clermont to experience 220 acres of Central Florida’s countryside, through mud holes, sandy tracks and grass. Drive yourself on an ATV or Mucky Duck, or take the six-wheeled Army-type truck to view the lakes, sand dunes and wildlife. Visitors can also test their marksmanship at the Revolution Off Road Clay Shooting Experience. Give archery a try, or relax while fishing on a privately owned 65-acre stocked trophy bass lake. Visit revolutionoffroad.com.



Fly with the birds and venture up into treetops at Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park. There are more than 97 obstacles in an aerial challenge course, with 21 challenges built for kids. The adventure includes zip lines and rope courses. Visit orlandotreetrek.com for hours and to purchase tickets.