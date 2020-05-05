May is Get Caught Reading Month, and there’s never been a better time to escape into a different place or time for a while. This month, rediscover some classics or check out something new.

Read about a real person

Classic: The “Little House on the Prairie” series by Laura Ingalls Wilder offers a cool view of frontier life. But it might also make you think about how the Ingalls family and people they knew treated American Indians. Do you ever hear people making rude or hateful comments to people of other races today?

New: You might remember reading in KidzBuzz awhile back about Hilde Lysiak, a girl who started her own newspaper in her Pennsylvania town. Now, she’s helping to write books about a young reporter like herself in the “Hilde Cracks the Case” series.

Enter a new world

Classic: “The Chronicles of Narnia” series by C.S. Lewis is about siblings who find a strange land inside a wardrobe and have adventures they never could have dreamed up.

New: “The Hotel Between” by Sean Easley tells the story of a boy named Cam who discovers a magical hotel with doors that open to countries all over the world. The hotel has many secrets, but it also teaches things Cam never thought he’d learn, including some things about himself!

Get chills

Classic: Chances are your parents read R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” series when they were younger. These creepy stories are all about kids who find themselves fighting monsters, aliens and other scary stuff.

New: “The Stitchers” by Lorien Lawrence is the spooky tale about a girl named Quinn who knows there’s something strange about her neighbors. Will she find the answer before they find her?

Tackle issues like bullying

Classic: “Blubber” by Judy Blume tells the story of a girl who is bullied for being overweight, and the girls who could help but decide instead to join in.

New: Not all bullying happens by classmates at school. “Alan Cole Is Not a Coward” by Eric Bell is the story of a boy who has a secret and will do anything to keep his mean brother from spilling the beans.