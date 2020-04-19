It was one of those perfect sunny days in the quiet countryside we call home. I had plans of working in the kitchen all forenoon but wasn’t sure how to keep the younger children content on a day like this when I even felt the gentle spring sun rays drawing myself out of the house like a magnet.

It was the day my sister Anna Faith (or Faith as we call her), planned to come to help me make hoards of granola and grape nuts. I knew there were few things she relished more than spending time outside on a perfect day like this one.

“I know what!” I brainstormed, “why not take our ingredients and supplies on the deck that goes off the back kitchen door and mix everything up out there?”

It was a deal. It didn’t take any time to convince anyone. Soon Faith had two 50-pound bags carried out, one with quick oats and another with whole wheat flour. I fetched a large tote to mix up the granola, laughing as I told Faith that this granola is supposed to last till after the baby is born. Our growing family goes through homemade cereal faster than I can keep track of and, no doubt, the supply will be drained before Baby’s arrival. As a young girl, I enjoyed working in the kitchen most when I was making mega-sized batches.

With all our little ones, it looks like I’ll have my type of baking cut out for the next 10 or 20 years!

Julia had fun helping me collect needed supplies on the deck. As Faith multiplied and measured ingredients, Hosanna and Julia helped stir granola with 100 cups of quick oats.

What did I do to help? Well, I’m not sure, let’s see, I washed and bandaged a sore little foot, fetched a runaway 2-year-old in the shop, made phone calls, settled squabbles, so no, I didn’t really get much done with granola or grape nuts.

Working outside was a smashing hit by all of us. I think we’ll do it some more. After taking our supplies and finished products back in the kitchen, I wiped down the table, and that was it for clean-up. The little particles of sugar and flour on the floor found their way down the cracks of the deck boards. Wow, that was too easy!

Hey, I’m back again. Guess what? Julia and my youngest sister Keturah are making 10 batches of energy balls and enjoying the fresh spring air, all in one! Yeah, Mama is well pleased.

These no-bake balls are perfect on-the-go snack or merely a replacement for baked goods. Earlier today, Julia had suggested that we make lots of cookies for the freezer, so that sparked the idea of making these tasty treats. Yes, they do freeze well, but no, these won’t last till baby either. The girls will be putting them in both bar and ball form. I prefer having the energy balls to put in the freezer; that way, when I get a snack attack mid-morning, I can easily grab a frozen one without having to pry bars apart.

Mmm … just now Julia came to give me a sample bar. Too bad I can’t just pass them out for all of you to try! For us, we generally make them without the chocolate chips and use some raisins instead. Not that we don’t like chocolate, we just like to watch the sugar intake a bit.

I’m back once more. We as a family were just talking about it, that as a token of appreciation to you readers, we’d like to send out granola free of charge to any of you who would be interested in having some. This quarantine has put a strain on so many of you and we’d love to brighten your day in this simple way.

Just send a note to Gloria and Daniel Yoder, 10510 E. 350 Ave., Flat Rock IL 62427 (donations for postage welcome but not required) by the end of April and let us know if you prefer an 8- or 16-ounce package. We would be delighted to hear from you!

I’ll also include the granola recipe in case you’d rather make it yourself.

— Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, housewife and writer in rural Illinois. To learn more about the column, visit www. amish365.com/about.