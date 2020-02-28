It may say winter on the calendar, most days you’d think we were well into our spring/summer season.



Inevitably, we’ll soon be breaking out the warm weather clothing, at least the short sleeves and occasional tank top.



And, of course, that means more skin.



How are those biceps looking?



Our move today is a close grip pulsing biceps curl. You will need a light to medium bar for this exercise, and will be working the upper front side of your arms. This pulse is similar to a regular curl (same position), just your up and down motion is greatly smaller.



Begin this pulsing exercise by gripping your bar closely, with palms facing up. Tuck your elbows close to your sides and point your forearms straight ahead. Roll your shoulders back and down, holding your chest tall, engage your midsection and have your feet planted about hip-width, and you are ready to start the movement.



Proceed into a small pulsing motion by lifting up an inch or two, and down the same. This motion can be at a slightly quicker pace. As you will start to feel it quickly.



Give yourself at least a set of 16-24 pulses per set, for at least three sets.



If you need intensity, add weight or increase the number of pulses.



If it becomes too heavy before completion, reduce your weight or shorten your sets.



This pulsing exercise is OK on its own but is even better when added into an upper-body routine kind of like the big finisher to give those muscles a final blast of energy.

However you choose to apply this pulse your biceps will not only look better, but your upper body strength will be better as well.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.