Erica Thunder: North Dakota’s ‘lady of the lake’ is a ‘voice of the people’

Erica Thunder has always been a "voice of the people." As a Native American, Thunder dedicated her life and career to being an advocate for fellow indigenous people not only in her state, but all over the United States in an effort to make sure voices and stories are heard.

This love of the people, equality and justice has earned Thunder the honor of being named the North Dakota honoree of USA TODAY's Women of the Year for the state of North Dakota.

In pursuing her mission of equality and advocacy, she serves her state as North Dakota's Commissioner of Labor and Human Rights since June 3, 2019. As commissioner, Thunder leads the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights, responsible for enforcing the state’s labor and human rights laws and for educating the public about them.

Before her current role, she served as judicial systems administrator for the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, working to improve relationships with state, tribal and federal agencies. She also served as a staff attorney for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in western North Dakota as well as the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin, where she also served as project facilitator for its Department of Social Services.

Most recently, she served as the Interim Executive Director of ND Indian Affairs Commission, in addition to her role as commissioner. Thunder has also been appointed to serve as one of three at-large Commissioners to the Indian Affairs Commission.

A native of North Dakota, Thunder grew up in the Turtle Mountains but attended school in Bottineau, which she considers to be her home. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2011 from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and a law degree and Indian law certificate in 2014 from the UND School of Law, where she was vice president of the Criminal Law Association and secretary of the Student Bar Association.

Thunder is an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. Her tribal and spiritual name is "Te Hinuk," which translates to "Lady of the Lake."

The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Who paved the way for you?

The many generations of men and women that came before me in my direct lineage. I have been very blessed in life and I realize that the many women of my past helped mold me and shape me.

Who did you pave the way for?

I can't give an exact example. I lost my dad when I was young as well as many other family members. The feedback I received has been from so many people of all different ages who have allowed me to know their belief in me and that their hard work is reflected. I'm so lucky because UND Law asks me back to speak to students so many times. I am now able to watch those students move on and start their careers. There are many people, not just tribal people, who have become more interested in learning about tribal law.

What is your proudest and lowest moment in your life?

There is not one specific moment. But I suppose maybe [an example] of my proudest would be honoring those who came before me that I have been able to assist in equity, justice, and helping others see who indigenous people are. I feel I am just a vessel for that and there is deep pride in that for me. The lowest, I suppose, would be watching the misunderstanding of what it is to be young, female and Indigenous.

What is your definition of courage?

The thing that humbles me the most is that I have been exactly my own self and I think that is one of the most courageous things one can do.

Is there a guiding principle or mantra you tell yourself?

It's the wishes my dad had for me — "I always hope to help other people and be happy."

Who did/do you look up to?

Definitely my grandmothers Adeline Hall and Velma Wondrasek, my parents Renee and Eric Wondrasek and brother Evan Wondrasek. My grandma Adeline and both my parents were teachers, so I come from teachers and as I grew up there were so many teachers who have loved me, nurtured me and guided me.

How do you overcome adversity?

There are layers to the support system that have I have and that is what helps me through rough times, my support system. That system was gained naturally through the years from family, friends. I can talk with my husband, family, friends when I am in need. I have been very blessed to have found that support system.

The pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. What has helped you?

My little family — my husband, Dash Thunder, a Ho-Chunk Nation Tribal citizen who works in healthcare; and my dog, Peachy. That's been a big piece of this whole thing for me, him, Peachy, our spirituality and faith, and just in general, our little family.

Erica Thunder said one thing that has helped her through the pandemic and her career in general as a source of support has been her family. Devils Lake Journal, Erica Thunder

You served as interim director during the pandemic which in itself presented many challenges. Is there anyone who made that job easier?

Chris Jones, who works for the North Dakota as the executive director of the Department of Human Services, was someone specifically I went to a lot during my time as interim director. Chris spearheaded the rent bridge program for theNorth Dakota, in addition to my work and advocacy for Fair Housing overall.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Be your authentic self. It is going to not just pay in dividends but it will allow you to do your best work. The other piece of advice: Forgiveness is really for you in the end.

What would be your ultimate goal in your lifetime?

To ensure that Indigenous people, specifically writers, teachers, storytellers, to name a few, to get the opportunities that they deserve and are understood as far as their backgrounds and stories.