Editor's note: For four Sundays in September, Daniel Boone Regional Library's Ida Fogle will reflect on various themes and topics in this year's One Read title, Jessica Bruder's "Nomadland."

Many Americans grew up believing our country had solved the whole work and retirement puzzle with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and the Social Security Act of 1935. It seemed as if this foundation would provide stability for all future generations.

Jessica Bruder’s book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” examines the seismic shifts in society that have damaged this economic foundation, upending the lives of numerous individuals. People who assumed they would spend their retirement years traveling for leisure and catching up on their reading instead live as workampers, folks whose only shelter is an RV, camper van, or other vehicle. Faced with the bleak realities of an unexpected financial landscape, they have traded “sticks and bricks” homes for “wheel estate,” traveling by necessity from one low-wage temporary job to another. They work at warehouses, campgrounds, amusement parks and fall harvests.

As a reminder of what’s been lost, Bruder discusses the town of Empire, Nevada. For decades, it stood as a living embodiment of the American vision of steady employment for anyone willing to work. It was a company town built and operated for employees of U.S. Gypsum, a sheetrock manufacturer. Workers were paid good wages and provided with affordable housing in a community where they could raise their families and eventually retire with a support network in place. But the Great Recession brought an end to all that in 2010, when the Empire factory was shut down.

Only a couple years earlier, the giant online retailer Amazon hit upon their scheme of keeping their operations running with a staff composed largely of what one worker termed “disposable employees.” Where U.S. Gypsum supplied homes, Amazon offers parking spots, sometimes as far as 40 miles away from the worksite.

Through their CamperForce program, Amazon specifically targets older workers who are expected to arrive with their own mobile shelter. One of the job requirements listed on their website states “must have use of an RV.” This employment model was introduced to them by Express Employment Professionals, a company whose name crops up again and again in “Nomadland.” The firm also recruits labor in a similar way for the annual sugar beet harvest in the upper Midwest, another common site of seasonal employment for itinerant workers.

Bruder tried stints working both in an Amazon warehouse and at a beet processing facility. She was in her mid-thirties and found the physical demands of both jobs overwhelming. But all around her, people decades older were sticking with it because they had no other way to pay for the basic necessities of life.

Much of the book focuses on one nomad, Linda May, who has spent her entire life working — as a contractor, a cocktail waitress and a Home Depot cashier, among other things — but for a variety of reasons was unable to save enough for retirement. Other workampers mentioned in the book thought they had built adequate nest eggs, only to find their assets lost to medical bills, messy divorces, corporate downsizing, or quite commonly, the market crash of 2008.

One truth becomes clear reading this book. There is no single life path leading to a nomadic existence. The aging itinerant labor force is comprised of former business executives, academics, military veterans, journalists, grocery store workers, software developers and just about any other occupation you can imagine. Now they’re all learning a new way of life with new challenges, requiring every ounce of resourcefulness they can muster.

The library will offer One Read programs and discussions throughout the month of September on “Nomadland” and related topics, including a screening of “The Lady in the Van” at the Museum of Art and Archaeology on September 8. Author Jessica Bruder will speak and sign books at Columbia College’s Launer Auditorium on September 24.