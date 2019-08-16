The Hold Steady, “Thrashing Thru the Passion” (Frenchkiss) America’s premier lit-rock band offers up its first record in five years. Expanding the Craig Finn cinematic universe, the band tells more stories of loners and lovers set against a soundtrack of barroom punk. Beloved keyboardist Franz Nicolay returns to make his first record with The Hold Steady since his return in 2016.

Off With Their Heads, “Be Good” (Epitaph) Ryan Young anchors this collective of Minneapolis punks, which peddles what its label calls “gruff punk.” Big guitars and visceral, rough-hewn vocals keep the band running.

Sleater-Kinney, “The Center Won’t Hold” (Mom + Pop) The pioneering rockers show off a different side, teaming with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to tease out both the more atmospheric and anthemic aspects of its sound.

Frank Turner, “No Man’s Land” (Xtra Mile/Polydor) Following last year’s terrific, inspired “Be More Kind,” the British punk-turned-pop master delivers an album of homages to great women as varied as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Christa McAuliffe and Turner’s own mom.