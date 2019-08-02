The Bird and the Bee, “Interpreting the Masters, Volume 2” (No Expectations/Release Me) Almost a decade after their inspired synth-pop tribute to Hall and Oates, this charming duo offers up an album’s worth of keyboard-driven, idiosyncratic worship to Van Halen.

Tyler Childers, “Country Squire” (Hickman Holler) One of country music’s highest risers, the Kentucky native delivers his third record, a Sturgill Simpson co-produced joint that melds traditional sounds with a present-tense emphasis on life, love and heartbreak.

The Rocket Summer, “Sweet Shivers” (Aviate) For 20 years, Texan Bryce Avary has turned power pop over, examining it from all angles and finding new facets to share with listeners. His latest is made up of lovely textures and swooning melodies.

Volbeat, “Rewind, Replay, Rebound” (Republic) The stalwart Danish band melds nearly every era of hard rock in one, massive sound. Big choruses fit neatly over charging guitars and rhythms.