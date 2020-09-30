So often, when a film starts off stating that it’s “Based on” or “Inspired by” a true story, I find that I’m bracing myself, preparing to jot down notes on certain overly dramatic incidents, then Google them when I get home, proving that the film took too many liberties with the facts. I’ve always known that it’s a pointless exercise. If I want the absolute truth in a movie, I’ll stick with documentaries (though many of those are suspect, too).



Which leads me to concede that during the two hours after reading the onscreen words at the start of “A Call to Spy” - France had fallen to the Nazis, Britain was standing alone, and Churchill created a spy agency with an agenda of committing sabotage in France - I never once thought about the story’s veracity. Maybe it was because I’d never heard of this piece of history. Or because when I realized the story was going to center on civilian women who answered the “call to spy,” my interest was so piqued, I couldn’t be bothered to wonder if it was authentic.



But here’s the punchline I was planning to save for the end of the review: I did later visit Google. It turns out that most of the people were real, and most of the events did happen, as shown. So, you don’t have to wonder about its accuracy.



What you should know before settling in is that this is not an example of flashy filmmaking. It’s straightforward storytelling, albeit with characters regularly changing their code names (they’re spies, and their covers can be blown) and locations, so you’ve got to pay pretty tight attention.



Of the four protagonists, three of them are women. Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas, who also wrote and produced) is an American working in the typing pool at the U.S. Embassy in London, with hopes of becoming a diplomat, but is rejected because of a hunting accident that left her with a prosthetic left leg. Vera Atkin (Stana Katic) is one of the leaders in Churchill’s new spy agency, who searches for recruits. Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte) has a reputation for being “the best wireless operator in the women’s auxiliary air force.” The man in charge of the French section of Churchill’s new SOE (Special Operations Executive) is Colonel Maurice Buckmaster (Linus Roache).



The film wastes no time getting going. It’s spring, 1941. Hitler, poised to cross the English Channel, must be stopped. Vera is finding prospective candidates. Virginia (code name Brigitte) and Noor (code name Madeleine) are sent to Lyon, where Brigitte is to create a hub to support British agents, and connect with the French resistance, and Madeleine is to gather military information, then send it back via wireless radio.



Though the script regularly moves forward at a good clip, sometimes forsaking details of events and just jumping to their outcomes, viewers will still have concerns for these women. They and we know that they’re in for a tough time. There are Nazi collaborators everywhere, and because they’re not professional spies, and are working undercover, the women are winging it - even having to find their own safe houses (with some aid from resistance members).



Things do get a little cluttered with side stories: Brigitte must help a badly injured British agent get home; a resistance member is jailed and must be freed; back in London, Vera is having trouble getting British citizenship and lives in fear of being deported to her native Romania.



But the endless intrigue and the film’s eventual transformation into a thriller make up for what some might feel is excess. There are tense scenes of Nazis picking up an illegal radio signal from a safe house, of executions in the streets, of Madeleine and Brigitte (now codename Philomene) constantly looking over their shoulders, ready to go on the run.



The ending is a sobering one, yet it leaves you with the almost refreshing feeling that you’ve seen a film about, not superheroes, but real flesh and blood heroes.



“A Call to Spy” opens in select theaters and via digital and cable VOD platforms on Oct. 2.



“A Call to Spy”

Written by Sarah Megan Thomas; directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher

With Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, Linus Roache

Rated PG-13