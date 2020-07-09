Would you believe one of our hottest working screenwriters lives just a few hours west on I-70?

Kevin Willmott, a University of Kansas screenwriting professor, has co-written iconic filmmaker Spike Lee’s last three works. This collaboration includes "BlacKkKlansman," for which Willmott won an Oscar, and "Da 5 Bloods," which premiered on Netflix last month.

Willmott is also an accomplished director in his own right, helming provocative and absorbing flicks like "CSA: Confederates States of America" – a mockumentary contemplating a scenario where the South won the Civil War. If you have IFC On Demand, check it out.

I talked with Willmott by phone last week about his newest film and how it plays in our current environment. We also talked about his career and what we can expect next.

As Lee shepherded "CSA" from a Sundance sensation to an arthouse hit back in the mid-aughts, the pair’s relationship morphed into a writing partnership.

"After ("CSA"), he asked if I had any other scripts," Willmott recalled. "I showed him ‘Gotta Give It Up,’ which was based on the Greek play ‘Lysistrata’. We shopped that around and several studios passed. Later, he got it set up and it became ‘Chi-raq’ at Amazon Studios. It was their first film they released."

"Da 5 Bloods" is about four Vietnam vets who head back to that country in order to unearth a treasure trove of gold bricks intended for payout to South Vietnamese allies. They also go back for the remains of their squad leader, Stormin’ Norman Holloway (Chadwick Boseman).

The story follows the beats of John Huston’s "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," where longtime friends see their bond tattered by greed and hidden secrets. But there’s more on the film’s mind when it comes to one’s obligation to their community, and how underlying colonial tensions in Vietnam resemble African-American struggles in the United States.

History plays a critical role in Willmott’s storytelling. The filmmaker said he sees incorporating its lessons as an opportunity.

"We don’t learn much from the past," Willmott said. "It’s not taught to us well. The important parts of history, the dramatic parts, are also the parts that citizens need to know. That’s the connection that we need to understand our community and our country and its history."

Willmott mentions, as an example, the recent controversy over changing the name of a maple syrup brand: "Some people said changing the name of Aunt Jemima was an overreaction. But the terms Aunt and Uncle were used by slave masters to describe their slaves to minimize what we were doing. To make them seem like family. That is history that we’re missing from these conversations."

Willmott also places a distinct focus on the military and war. He was raised in Junction City, Kansas, near Fort Riley, but his interest lies deeper.

"Our history is shaped by these military adventures and they also affect what happens at home – music, clothes, everything," he said. "That’s the other part of war; the change of our country and culture."

Which then leads to a question about how the War on Terror influences "Da 5 Bloods" and its older characters. Willmott notes wars in Iraq and Afghanistan might offer a similar experience for the troops, but the stateside disconnect is different. It’s also intentional.

"Leaders learned from Vietnam that, if people were connected to the war, the public would not want to stay," he said. "That’s why we don’t allow photographs of the coffins. Our troops are not getting the attention they deserve."

While the original script for "Da 5 Bloods" was a more straightforward war picture, and all but one character was white, Willmott and Lee saw the source material as a chance to link divisive moments in our history.

"Our country prides itself on our diversity, and it's a great thing," Willmott said. "But it will destroy us if we don’t learn from one another. A lot of people think talking about race will destroy us. But it’s the opposite. We just need to talk about it differently. More honestly, where we talk about the ugliness of it as well."

One element that wasn’t changed from the original story: the character Paul (played with ferocity by Delroy Lindo) remains a patriotic conservative. Willmott and Lee went further, developing him as a supporter of President Trump, a detail Lindo has said in interviews he resisted. But Willmott insists the characterization was a necessary element.

"In the original version, Paul was defined as a racist. He had lots of grievances. He was hard to get along with," he said. "Even though we changed his race, making him a Trump supporter made sense. I was raised around guys like Paul. Paul was wronged. A lot of Trump supporters have been wronged. They just blame the wrong people. But this is the complicated nature of the character we felt was important to keep."

Currently, Willmott is working on a biopic of Arthur Ashe. He also has a film in the can, "The 24th," about the Houston riots of 1917. Originally scheduled to premiere at this year’s South by Southwest festival, its rollout is now delayed.

"Hopefully will come out this year because of its connections to what’s going on right now," he said. "Those riots over 100 years ago started with a police incident and showed how one bad policeman could destroy a city. Now, we’re seeing one bad officer destroy a nation."

"History owns us, we don’t own history," Willmott added. "Films like this give us a chance to talk about our past from that perspective."

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.