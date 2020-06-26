Nobody can predict what will happen in the future, but there are a few who are trying to help make sense of what is coming. Known as futurists, these "future" experts study the future and make predictions based on current trends. Here are a few futurist podcasts to help you make sense of where we are headed.

Future Thinkers

Created by Mike Gilliland and Euvie Ivanova, this podcast is focused on the evolution of society, technology and consciousness. Episodes include interviews with company founders, psychologists and philosophers. Recent episodes include "James Ehrlich - Regenerative Villages," "Donald Hoffman - Do We See Reality As It Is?" and "Jamie Wheal Q&A."

Find it: https://futurethinkers.org/

Seeking Delphi

Host Mark Sackler looks at society, culture and any subject related to the future of the human condition. Sackler discusses the future of health, economics, politics, society, the environment and the basics of thinking about the future. Recent episodes include "The Post-Covid Future, Part 3: The Electrical Grid and Emergency Preparedness, with Shay Bahramirad," "The Post-Covid Future, Part 2: Economics and Investing with Jim Lee" and "The Post-Covid Future, Part 1: Urban and Social Issues with Cindy Frewen."

Find it: https://seekingdelphi.com/

Book Of The Future

Through the work of applied futurist Tom Cheesewright, this podcast examines tomorrow’s world through helping people and organizations see what is coming next. Cheesewright also interviews researchers, scientists and industry leaders. Recent episodes include "Work in a post-COVID world," "Building emotional robots" and "The future leadership with Fiona McKay."

Find it: https://pod.co/book-of-the-future

The Future of Everything

With the help of Wall Street Journal journalists, The Future of Everything podcast helps people discover what comes next. WSJ’s team takes in-depth looks at how science and technology are revolutionizing the way we live, work and play. Recent episodes include "The Super Powers of Bats and the Fight to Stop Deadly Viruses," How Polio Research is Helping in the Hunt for a Vaccine" and "Dead or Alive, Viruses are Everywhere, and Here to Stay."

Find it: https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/wsj-the-future-of-everything