A St. Louis dance troupe regroups, moving its classes and performances online. Joplin’s Dream Theatre company, set to move into a new black-box venue, streams its show via Facebook Live. An opera singer in Springfield takes to the courtyard of an assisted living center, heartening residents through song.

“It’s exactly what you’d expect and hope for from the arts community,” Missouri Arts Council Executive Director Michael Donovan.

Donovan has been inspired and encouraged by the response of Missouri artists and arts organizations as COVID-19 shutters venues and keeps audiences home. MAC has been keeping tabs on the artists and communities within its reach while quite literally counting the cost of the pandemic.

In the middle of a rapidly-changing environment, Donovan spoke with the Tribune April 21, discussing several topics of interest to artists and art lovers.

At a loss

Budget restrictions introduced by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson April 1 effectively wiped out MAC’s fourth-quarter funding to the tune of nearly $1.2 million dollars. MAC reduced or eliminated “any unnecessary expense,” Donovan said, then placed restrictions on outstanding grant monies.

A large portion of MAC grants are committed early in the fiscal year, Donovan said. Organizations which already received their full award went untouched. Those still expecting the rest of their grant were paid a smaller, proportional amount, he said. MAC paid out a little less than half of remaining grant balances to most groups.

“That seemed the fairest way to share the pain of those restrictions,” Donovan added.

A second round of restrictions later in the month passed over MAC, but Donovan expects the state to take a rigorous approach to its fiscal year 2021 disbursement. Some relief is on the way in the form of CARES Act funds; MAC will receive more than $468,000. It will keep $50,000 and distribute the rest to Missouri arts organizations “as quickly as possible,” Donovan said.

MAC currently awaits spending authority from the state to disburse these funds; this leeway should come no later than July 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, he said.

Necessary changes

Approximately 13% of MAC’s budget comes from the National Endowment for the Arts. The NEA not only kept its financial promises, but loosened restrictions on how that money could be spent. This allowed MAC to make an important pivot: project grants awarded to Missouri arts groups could be spent on operating costs during this tenuous time.

MAC is one of many arts groups considering how it will emerge different on the other side of this pandemic; it has already participated in conversations with regional and national arts consortiums, Donovan said. While much of that conversation still resides in the realm of speculation, this immediate change in grant usage will ripple out into the near future.

Next fiscal year, MAC will award hybrid grants that can be used on projects and/or operating support. Currently, operating support grants typically go to larger organizations. In future years, MAC will consider how to more equitably distribute grants, Donovan said, increasing flexibility and availability for smaller groups.

The mother of invention

For survival’s sake, Missouri arts organizations have responded creatively to this public health crisis. Donovan and MAC bear witness that groups are considering methods of outreach and measuring their community impact in fresh ways. However and whenever traditional venues reopen, Donovan believes this sort of innovation will become permanent.

For all the burden of this time, he has enjoyed experiencing performances from around the state of Missouri in the friendly confines of home.

“That excites me. The idea that that might continue as an outcome of this — that would be one of the little silver linings, if that’s possible,” Donovan said. “To know that I could be able to go virtually to theaters throughout the state, throughout the country, in a way that I never could before.”

