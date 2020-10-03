The Administration recently announced another round of emergency government support to mitigate the financial impacts of COVID-19 on the farm sector. The result will be a record level of government payments to farmers in 2020. Uncertainty about future farm subsidies is a major contributor to farm financial risk.

Federal payments to farmers peaked at $24 billion in 2005, but then averaged about $12 billion per year between 2006 and 2018. In 2019, payments jumped to $22 billion, primarily because of compensation provided for the impact of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products imposed by China and other countries.

This year, total payments could top $40 billion. In addition to traditional farm program benefits, a series of ad hoc programs has sharply increased government support to the farm sector. The final installment of trade-related payments was made in early 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in two rounds of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments.

The first round of CFAP payments totaled $10 billion as of last weekend, and the new round could make payments of up to $14 billion, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says. Farmers have also benefited from other COVID relief efforts, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

CFAP was devised at USDA, with minimal guidance from Congress. This is in sharp contrast to most farm subsidy programs, which are spelled out in excruciating detail in farm bills that emerge after lengthy Congressional debates.

Before the second round of CFAP payments was announced, our institute estimated that government payments would total $33 billion this year and the net farm income would be about $99 billion. Payments would be equivalent to about 9 percent of farm receipts from sales of crops and livestock, and about 33 percent of net farm income after subtracting farm expenses.

The new round of CFAP payments will add to total payments in 2020, although it is likely that some of the payments will not be made until after the first of the year. This will provide a further boost to farm income in 2020, but will also serve as a reminder of the expanded role of government subsidies in farm finances.

Looking ahead, our institute projected a drop in net farm income in 2021 in our September update. Market prices for some farm products have improved, and we expected a larger increase in crop and livestock receipts in 2021 than in farm production expenses. However, if emergency support programs are not continued, the result would be a sharp drop in government payments that would reduce net income.

Much remains uncertain. At this writing, prices for corn, soybeans and some other farm products are higher than we projected, in part because of strong export demand from China and other countries. Weather and all the other factors that normally affect agricultural markets will continue to cause volatility in commodity prices and farm income, and the evolution of the COVID pandemic will be critical.

If farmers continue to experience financial stress, there will be calls for more ad hoc support payments in 2021 and beyond. How policy makers will choose to respond may depend on election outcomes, legislative dynamics, budget concerns and other factors that are difficult to identify, let alone predict.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.