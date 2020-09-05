There is certainly a lot of dialogue and debate over our COVID-19 experience this year. Some will argue over the actual threat of the pandemic while others will argue the opposite extreme threats. Some will argue over the political implications and affiliations of the virus. There are many sides to take but one thing that is very apparent and that is not the perceived but real effects on businesses. Almost every business sector has felt the negative consequences of this year’s pandemic. Some, such as the online giants such as Amazon, have experienced a boost in commerce, while others particularly in the restaurant and hospitality industry have been pummeled.

As a business advisor, it’s my job to study business in all its various forms and variations. Although we most likely won’t understand the full extent of the impact for quite some time, it is very clear that the impact has been extensive. In this month’s article, I will attempt to lay out a 3-phase framework that some business owners and leaders may find helpful. In my opinion, leaders have to not only try to navigate the regulatory waters which change with possible immediate threats but should begin thinking and strategizing for the economic recovery that will (at some point) come. Waiting with the thought of going back to "the way things were before" is probably a flawed strategy and does not take into account some changes that perhaps should have been made before, but now are forced changes.

Here are the three phases as I see them:

Phase 1: The Chaos Phase-this is the react and respond phase, full of some panic, misinformation, chaos and very little control over your next steps.

Phase 2: The Recovery Phase-this is the prolonged phase through recovery and regain some control over your next steps.

Phase 3: The Thrive Phase-this is the phase when you have to differentiate yourself from your competition, regain previous and greater market share with more financial strength, performance and more full control over your next steps.

I’ll break down each of these for a bit more clarity.

Phase 1 has been The Chaos Phase. All business owners were dealing and working day-to-day as communities went into Lock-Down, some for a few weeks during March and April and in the First Wave period of The Chaos Phase, uncertainty abounded as few answers appeared as to when business could get back to business. Now, in The Second Wave of The Chaos Phase, regulations ebb and flow as the search is on for some kind of normalcy. Some businesses have resumed operations, while others are still crippled with operating hours and seating capacities. Even the businesses who are operating more fully are doing it with several employees working remotely, while others have laid off or furloughed many of their workforce.

Phase 2 will be The Recovery Phase. This will be a period of adjustment for business leaders as they learn how to adjust their lives and businesses toward another kind of normalcy. This phase will begin as soon as you have more clarity about the road forward on a less turbulent basis. This will be a vital time to have your strategy and execution plans already laid out. You will need good plans that help fortify you and your business against what you know and what you still don’t know about the path ahead. As if we are players on the television show "Survivor," we will need to outwit, outplay and outlast the virus threat and our competition.

Phase 3 will be the Thrive Phase. This phase will begin when we can see a path forward to sustainable, predictable growth for both our business and our lives. To get here and remain here, we will likely need to see the full development and mass distribution of an effective vaccine available to all who will want to take it. There will be some who will resist for their own reasons. No judgement here. This is where you will want to kick your execution plan into high gear. For more on this topic, see my June Columbia Tribune article "Execution Will Now Be More Important Than Ever."

Certainly, I wish I could put solid dates on these phases to give us all much more clarity. Unfortunately, that has not been something that has been possible. I am hopeful this three-phase framework will assist you in how you think about preparing to get your business to the other side of this damaging situation and then navigate yourself and your business to a more prosperous future period.

Tony Richards is an Organizational and Executive Development expert and CEO of Clear Vision Development Group, a leadership and strategy firm in Columbia. He is one of INC Magazine’s Top 100 leadership speakers and thinkers. His firm’s website is www.clearvisiondevelopment.com. Follow Tony on Twitter @tonyrichards4.