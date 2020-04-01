Friday, April 10 With so many Missourians staying at home, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers teachers, parents, students, and others free online Discover Nature Schools nature-based curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school. To find information and curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online go to: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools. Saturday, April 11 Can you hear any tree […]

Friday,April 10

Withso many Missourians staying at home, the Missouri Department of Conservation offersteachers, parents, students, and others free online Discover Nature Schools nature-basedcurriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school. To find information and curriculum for pre-kindergartenthrough high school online go to: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.

Saturday,April 11

Canyou hear any tree frogs or see any toads in your yard? Learn about frogs, turkeys and fishing on theMissouri Conservation Departments Nature's Calling video. Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0_PiZd5Y0M&feature=youtu.be. For more information email Lucas.Bond@mdc.mo.gov.

Sunday,April 12

Happy Easter! Many churches are offering live streaming on-line church services. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church has a live steaming service at 9:00 a.m. Go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4py17NWQhZPaN4HqqLdwCg. Hamilton Street Baptist Church has live streaming at: https://livestream.com/hamiltonstreet. For more information go to: www.hamiltonstreet.org. The First United Methodist Church has live streaming service and devotionals. Go to their website for details at: KVUMC.org or https://www.facebook.com/FirstUMCKirksville.

Monday,April 13

Ifyou have not participate in the 2020 Census there is still time. It is important for everyone to respond on line,by phone, or by mail. This is essential forour community because the census information determines funding for roads,schools, hospitals and other infra-structure. It also determines how many Congressmeneach state can elect. For questions call660-627-1224.

Wednesday,April 15

Normally this is tax day when everyone's income tax is due. This year, because of COVID-19 your tax return and tax payments are due on July 15, 2020. For more information, go to: IRS.gov. The state of Missouri has also extended the date to file state income tax returns and pay income tax until July 15, 2020. For more information about state income tax, go to: dor.mo.gov.