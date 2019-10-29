Thursday, November 7 Plan to see Dr. A.T. Still-America's Healthcare Disruptor in Baldwin Hall Auditorium on the Truman campus at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ATSU hosts this portrayal of the founder of Osteopathic Medicine featuring Patrick Loebert, PhD. For more information call 660-626-2272 or email: communicaitons@atsu.edu. Thursday, November 7 All outdoor enthusiasts […]

Plan to see Dr. A.T. Still-America's Healthcare Disruptor in Baldwin HallAuditorium on the Truman campus at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ATSU hosts this portrayal of the founder ofOsteopathic Medicine featuring Patrick Loebert, PhD. For more information call 660-626-2272 oremail: communicaitons@atsu.edu.

All outdoorenthusiasts are invited to the Missouri Conservation Federation Explore theOutdoors Banquet at White Oaks Barn, 23255 State Highway 11, from 5:30-8:00p.m. For costs and more information call573-634-5660 or email: tschwartze@confedmo.org.

The Lifeline PregnancyHelp Clinic hosts 2 evenings of banquets. This year's speaker is Mike Long. The banquet begins each evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Georgian Room of theStudent Union on the Truman campus. Forcosts and more information call 660-665-5688.

Participating businessesin downtown Kirksville are hosting an open house all day. Enjoy snacks and great merchandise. This event is sponsored by a committee ofMain Street Kirksville. For moreinformation call 660-626-3268.

The Adair County HistoricalSociety is hosting a special open house from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the ACHS Museum,211 S. Elson, to celebrate the completion of the 'windows to the past'project. Come see the 37 new windows andtour the museum's other improvements. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 660-665-6502.

HonorVeterans today by attending the Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the RiegerArmory. Richard Heigert, National Vice Commander for the American Legion willspeak. Kirksville High School Symphonic Band will perform, under the directionof Brad Hudson. The public is invited to attend. For more information call 660-627-0328.

The Truman Theater Department performs William Shakespeare's great tragedy, Macbeth, in the James Severns Theater in Ophelia Parrish on the Truman campus at 8:00 p.m. The play is directed by Professor David Charles Goyette. A dark prophecy from three witches spurs an ambitious Scottish general to murder the king in order to steal the throne. This performance of Shakespeare's prescient tale of power, polarization, and paranoia should not be missed. Additional performances begin at 8:00 p.m. each evening, November 14-16. For costs and more information call 660-785-4447.