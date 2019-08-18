THE PASTURE 'The Pasture' is the name of a song based on a Robert Frost poem. The collection of songs is called 'Frostiana' by one of my favorite choral composers, Randall Thompson. I love the poem. I love the song. Another song in this collection is called 'Choose Something Like a Star.' Isn't that the […]

THE PASTURE

'The Pasture' is the name of asong based on a Robert Frost poem. The collection of songs is called'Frostiana' by one of my favorite choral composers, Randall Thompson. I love the poem. I love the song. Another song in this collection is called'Choose Something Like a Star.' Isn'tthat the most brilliant title for anything? As usual, I digress. 'ThePasture' is the song I'm talking about. It's scored for men's chorus with piano. The simplicity of the piece perfectly captures walking through a forest,a park, a meadow or a pasture.

Almost every day, I walk in whatI call 'The Pasture.' A fenced in acreprovides a place for Muffin to explore and enjoy nature, and it's a lovelyplace to walk with our sweet dog. I'mwriting this on a Sunday. Muffin seemsto know the time of day and what day it is. I let her run early in the morning by herself. She's fenced in and so enjoys exploring, buther morning run is about 9 minutes unless she finds something interesting. At about 10 a.m. she most often scratches atmy bedroom door. That means it's timefor our walk in the pasture. I open thegate and she reverently embarks on the path we take, unless she sees abutterfly or a squirrel or whatever. Then she dashes off at full speed, but usually she walks with me throughthe first half of our loop.

Muffin is beautiful when sheruns. She's so fit and sleek. We're often asked what breed she is. Weanswer, 'She comes from a good neighborhood.' She's actually a doubly rescued dog. The family that first took her out of the confines of a shelter had togive her up, but went to sensible links to make sure Muffin would get out oflife the joy dogs so appreciate.

The walk in the pasture is a joyfor me, as well. Grass, plants, weedsand bushes are interrupted by skirted trees and proud Queen Anne's Lace polkadots the green blanket. The path narrowsto a worn down foot trail. Muffin stopsat a sweet gum tree to inspect her territory. She disappears into the bushes. Occasionally she goes to the fence to visit neighboring canines. Once we get to that part of our somewhatcleared trail, it's not unusual for Muffin to be out of my sight.

Undergrowth consisting ofinvasive species makes certain areas all but unreachable, but not forMuffin. Once I've been on the narrowtrail for a while, the plant life is thicker on both sides of the trail. I duck under the crabapple tree. Cedars parallel the south fence of thepasture. Eventually I reach nearer alarge bald cypress. The middle ground ofthe pasture yields to multi-flora rose and other invading and sometimesunwelcome thorny and unruly ground cover.

The path turns to the left andopens to a pine needle carpet under majestic white pines; then comes mapletrees that color autumn, oaks and Rose of Sharon, daffodils in the spring withover thirty red buds and all manner of growth around the pasture. But here, in the clearing created anddecorated by a natural umbrella, it is quiet and inviting.

Once through the clearing, thepath turns again for the final leg of our short walk. The growth thins as I approach the gate. At this point, I haven't seen Muffin for awhile. I look around and I don't see heranywhere. That's when I clap my hands a few times. She knows what that means and usually comesdashing to the gate. She may not alwaysbe able to hear me, as my volume is limited.

Oddly enough, she often appearsout of nowhere at the last minute and dashes through the gate beating me intothe smaller pen, where she has constant access. I think it's a game for her.

Since I started this article,Muffin has come to my room twice. She approaches my desk and sits behind mewhile waiting for me to notice her and swivel my chair around. I scratch her ears and the top of her head.If I fail to do so, she puts her nose under my hand and forces her snout undermy hand so that I will not forget that part of our routine.

Both times we went for our walkin the pasture. It's quiet and beautifuland a perfect place for my morning worship, not just on Sunday, but everyday. I carry my phone in the event Ishould fall and need help. I sometimescarry a scythe or clippers, always in an effort to insure that the mostconvenient portion of the labyrinth is obvious enough to follow. There are alternative areas worn down byenough traffic to somewhat manage the undergrowth.

Other obstacles that hideunderfoot are cypress knees. These aresmooth and rounded on top protrusions from the underground root system. These so called knees are solid wood hidingin the underbrush and can easily trip the casual passerby. Sometimes,especially in swampy or wet places, these knees grow to protrude even more fromground level. Some people make fairlyexpensive lamps from these bald cypress knees. They challenge woodworking artists to transform these growths intouseful items.

I could ramble on about thepasture for a long time. It's a place for solitude, quiet and contemplating thebeauty of nature. I take pictures on mywalks sometimes to share on Facebook. Iwant to always be grateful that I have access to such beauty and relativesimplicity, though Nature is hardly a simple concept, except that it's simplyperfect.

The final utterance of Frost'spoem, The Pasture, is 'You come,too.'