North Dakota boaters who are traveling to or through other states or Canadian provinces, are reminded to check the aquatic nuisance species regulations of their destination, to make sure they are in compliance.

Mandatory boat inspections may be required along highways or at lakes based on destination or route taken. In general, to ensure compliance, boaters are encouraged to clean, drain and dry equipment.



Clean: remove plants, animals and excessive mud from trailers, hulls, motors and other equipment such as fishing rods.Drain: drain all water, including bilges, livewells and bait buckets.Dry: allow all equipment to dry completely, as an inspection might be failed in a neighboring state if any standing water is present. If necessary, use sponges or towels to remove excess water and leave compartments open to dry.

More information on bordering state and provincial ANS regulations is available at the following web addresses.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at sdleastwanted.comMinnesota Department of Natural Resources at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/ais/index.htmlMontana Fish, Wildlife and Parks at http://cleandraindry.mt.gov/Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/wildlife-issues/invasive-species/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention-programManitoba Department of Sustainable Development at http://www.gov.mb.ca/sd/waterstewardship/stopais/index.html